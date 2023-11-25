Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after buying an additional 377,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 549,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,335. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.35.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

