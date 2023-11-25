Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.72. 526,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,931. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

