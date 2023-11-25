Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 72,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $341,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 4,629,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,595,043. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

