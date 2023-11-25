Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 22.56% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BATS:MOTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.
VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.