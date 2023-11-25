Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 22.56% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:MOTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

