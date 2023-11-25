Smith Moore & CO. Has $1 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,321. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.