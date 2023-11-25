Smith Moore & CO. Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 194,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

NSC traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,672. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

