Smith Moore & CO. Has $874,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.48. 5,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,201. The stock has a market cap of $821.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $55.70.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

