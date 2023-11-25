Smith Moore & CO. Has $917,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 314,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,672. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.