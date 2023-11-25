Smith Moore & CO. Has $958,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mplx by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 679,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

