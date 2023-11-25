Smith Moore & CO. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. 140,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,580. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

