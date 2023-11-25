Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 551 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $318.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

