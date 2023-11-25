Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 848 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.61. 452,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.27. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
