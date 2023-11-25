Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 94 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $5,997,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,564. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.95 and its 200-day moving average is $393.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.57.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

