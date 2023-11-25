Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.49. The stock had a trading volume of 283,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.48. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

