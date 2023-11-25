Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SON traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

