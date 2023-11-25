Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 461,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,348. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

