Smith Moore & CO. Sells 158 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. 1,059,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.