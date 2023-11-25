Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,446 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,361 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

