S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $415.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.72. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

