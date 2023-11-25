S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

