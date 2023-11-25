SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

