Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -234.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

