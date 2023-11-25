State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of FedEx worth $66,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

FDX stock opened at $257.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

