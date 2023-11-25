State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $57,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,389. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

