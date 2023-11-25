State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Chubb worth $86,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.55. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.