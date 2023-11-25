State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $55,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $197,322,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $83,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MSI traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $320.84. 275,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average of $287.35. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $322.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

