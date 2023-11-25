State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $53.04 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,001 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $53,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.69. The company had a trading volume of 689,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $258.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.