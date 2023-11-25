State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $63.28 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 174.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,598,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,208 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

