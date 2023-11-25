State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $68.30 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $68,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

