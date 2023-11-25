State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $73.90 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 55,561 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $73,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

