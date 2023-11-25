State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $81.28 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $81,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $542.69 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $549.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

