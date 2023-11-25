State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $94,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

