State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,749 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $88,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $228.72 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

