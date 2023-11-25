State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,685 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $66,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.46 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

