State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,377 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $53,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,673 shares of company stock worth $743,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,034. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

