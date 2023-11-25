State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 81,336 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,336 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $76,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

