State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,152 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AON worth $75,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $330.14 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.20. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.