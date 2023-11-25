Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 25th (AMSWA, CYD, EE, FF, FLT, GLBS, GT, MLR, PYPL, RMR)

Nov 25th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 25th:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

