StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

