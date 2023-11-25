StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.61.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
