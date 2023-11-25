StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.8 %

MBRX stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

