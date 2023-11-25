StockNews.com Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

