StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.