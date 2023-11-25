StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

