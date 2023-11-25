StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 9.1 %

INUV opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Inuvo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 81,960 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Inuvo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

