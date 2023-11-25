StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Up 9.1 %
INUV opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.