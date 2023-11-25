StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

LEJU stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

