StockNews.com Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

