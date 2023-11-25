StockNews.com Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

