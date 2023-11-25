StockNews.com Upgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE HBI opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.71. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 178,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hanesbrands by 23.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

