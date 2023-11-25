StoneX Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, November 27th (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, November 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 24th.
StoneX Group Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 11,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $710,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 450 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,452.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 11,446 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $710,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $1,022,198. 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
