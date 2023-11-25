Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $293.64 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $226.16 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

